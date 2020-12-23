Image Source : PTI/FILE Tamil Nadu grants permission to hold Jallikattu event with certain restrictions, check SOPs

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday granted permission to hold Jallikattu event but with certain restrictions even as the pandemic rages on. The government in its guideline said that the number of players taking part in the event should not to be more than 150. It will be mandatory for the players to provide Covid-19 negative certificate. In addition, the number of spectators not to be more than 50% of the gathering.

Tamil Nadu govt grants permission to hold Jallikattu event, with certain restrictions. Number of players not to be more than 150 at an event, COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for players. Number of spectators not to be more than 50% of the gathering. — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

Guidelines issue by Tamil Nadu govt ahead of Jallikattu event:

COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for bull owners and tamers

Face masks compulsory for all

Only 50 percent of the total capacity of spectators shall be allowed to assemble in open arenas

Not more than 300 bull tamers shall be allowed for an event

Jallikkattu, a traditional bull taming sport in the state, is conducted during the Pongal festival. However, the sport had faced a ban after protests by the Animal Welfare Board of India and animal rights organisation Peta. Following widespread protests in the state in 2016, the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance, which, with Centre’s approval, allowed it to resume since 2017.

Meanwhile, The Tamil Nadu government has banned New Year revelries on beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of December 31 and January 1, 2021 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. There will be no entry to the beaches on these days, and no midnight revelries would be allowed on beach roads, restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts including beach resorts, and similar places on New years eve and the following day, according to an official statement.

Latest India News