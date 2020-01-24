Tamil Nadu student assaulted, dragged near campus; Jaishankar intervenes to help family

Tamil Nadu student stabbed in Toronto, Canada

Rachel Albert, a 23-year-old student from Tamil Nadu, was stabbed in Canada's Toronto on Wednesday. The student is in the critical care unit of the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Her family sought the help of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for a visa to travel to Canada where their daughter is battling for life.

Jaishankar on Friday expressed shock over the attack and directed ministry officials to help with her family's visa.

"Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family’s visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884," S Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family’s visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884. https://t.co/wPno3V5aTv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 24, 2020

It is reported that Rachel Albert, a Master’s student at York University, was walking near her campus when a man assaulted, pushed and dragged her. According to the Toronto Police, the attack happened around 10 pm on Wednesday near Leitch Avenue and Assiniboine Road. She received wounds to her body and was immediately rushed to a hospital in threatening condition.