Tamil Nadu Covid lockdown extended till Nov 15. What's allowed, what's not

All school classes will be allowed to open and function on an alternate-day basis, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Chennai Updated on: October 23, 2021 21:11 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 15, said Chief Minister M Karunanidhi Stalin, after a Covid review meeting.

Here is what is allowed, and what isn't. 

  1. Inter-State AC buses, except busses from Kerala, are allowed to occupy on 100% capacity from November 1
  2. All school classes will be allowed to open and function on an alternate-day basis.
  3. Cinema halls, theatres are to open at 100% capacity from November 1

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 1,140 new cases fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths and 1,374 recoveries. Active cases in the state are at a total of 13,280 and total positive cases are 1,140. 

