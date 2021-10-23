Tamil Nadu Covid lockdown extended till Nov 15. What's allowed, what's not

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 306 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths and 1,374 recoveries. Active cases in the state are at a total of 13,280 and total positive cases are 1,140.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 15, said Chief Minister M Karunanidhi Stalin, after a Covid review meeting.

Here is what is allowed, and what isn't.

Inter-State AC buses, except busses from Kerala, are allowed to occupy on 100% capacity from November 1 All school classes will be allowed to open and function on an alternate-day basis. Cinema halls, theatres are to open at 100% capacity from November 1



