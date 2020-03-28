Tamil Nadu reports 2 new COVID-19 positive cases, state toll at 32

Image Source : AP Sanitisation work underway as India fights coronavirus

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu taking the state toll to 32. Coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise even after lockdown is imposed. PM Modi announced a nation-wide 21-day lockdown on Tuesday (March 24) asking citizens to stay indoors as it is very important for everyone of us to maintain social distancing. Experts around the world have said that lockdown is the only way this virus can be stopped from further spreading as it helps in breaking the chain. India confirmed COVID-19 cases have surged to 873 including 20 deaths while globally, coronavirus confirmed cases are nearing 6,00,000 with over 27,000 deaths.

Kerala reports first death as 69-year old COVID-19 positive patient dies in Kochi

Kerala on Saturday reported the first casualty due to novel coronavirus. The 69-year old infected person died at Kochi Medical College today while receiving treatment for COVID-19, said Ernakulam District Medical Officer Dr NK Kuttappan. The man, hailing from Ernakulam, was admitted to the isolation ward on March 22 after his return from Dubai, the government hospital said in a statement. He was admitted with symptoms of pneumonia but later tested positive for coronavirus, it said. He was also suffering from heart disease and high blood pressure and had undergone a bypass surgery earlier, the statement said. He breathed his last at 8 AM. The body has been handed over to the relatives.

In India, Maharashtra has the maximum number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 177 followed by Kerala at 166, Karnataka at 55, Rajasthan at 46 while Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh at 44. While in most parts of the country, people are seriously following the lockdown, however, what has become a concern for the authorities are migrant workers as companies, where they used to work, are closed forcing them to travel to their home towns but since there is no public or private transport available, workers have taken a walking path to reach their destinations. Meanwhile, state authorities have asked the administration to stop people from travelling as by doing this they will put themselves and others on risk.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 0 0 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 14 0 1 0 3 Bihar 9 0 0 1 4 Chandigarh 7 0 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 6 0 0 0 6 Delhi 38 1 6 1 7 Goa 3 0 0 0 8 Gujarat 44 1 0 3 9 Haryana 19 14 11 0 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1 11 Jammu and Kashmir 18 0 1 1 12 Karnataka 55 0 3 2 13 Kerala 165 8 11 0 14 Ladakh 13 0 3 0 15 Madhya Pradesh 30 0 0 2 16 Maharashtra 177 3 25 5 17 Manipur 1 0 0 0 18 Mizoram 1 0 0 0 19 Odisha 3 0 0 0 20 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 21 Punjab 38 0 1 1 22 Rajasthan 46 2 3 0 23 Tamil Nadu 32 6 2 1 24 Telengana 38 10 1 0 25 Uttarakhand 4 1 0 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 44 1 11 0 27 West Bengal 15 0 0 1 Total number of confirmed cases in India 826# 47 79 19

