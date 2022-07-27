Tamil Nadu: A class 12 student hangs himself at his home in Sivagangai district, 5th such case in 2 weeks

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Picture for representation

Tamil Nadu suicide news: A class 12 student hanged himself at his home near Karaikudi in Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu, fifth such case in the state. According to the police, a case has been registered and investigation is on.

"His autopsy was completed. The body was handed over to his parents, " Karaikudi DSP Vinoj said.

On Monday, a class 12 girl student of a government-aided school near here was found dead on the premises of the institution-run hostel, police said. It has been reported to them that she died by suicide (hanging). As per her friends, she hadn't visited home for a month and was looking gloomy. She studied in a government-aided school and her body was taken to the Tiruvallu government medical college for postmortem.

A girl studying in class 12th was found dead in Cuddalore district on Tuesday. A case of suspicious death has been registered by Police and further investigation has been initiated. According to police the girl committed suicide due to domestic issues at her home.

Earlier on July 13, a 17-year old girl student died in Kallakurichi district and demanding justice for her death, the child's relatives and local people held protests and later, the region witnessed violence over the issue.

