Tablighi Jamaat COVID-19 patients in Kanpur spitting on floor, making unnecessary demands

Image Source : INDIA TV Principal of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College in Kanpur lashes out at Tablighi Jamaat COVID-19 patients.

Tablighi Jamaat COVID-19 patients, who are being treated at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College in Kanpur, are spitting on the floor, making unnecessary demands to the hospital staff creating difficulties in their treatment, informed medical college principal Dr Aarti Lalchandani who lashed out at Jamaat people adding they are not cooperating with the doctors, nurses and other staff. Dr Lalchandani further said that hospital health care staff are trying to serve them with utmost sincerity but Jamaat people are not cooperating saying there is no disease like coronavirus.

Speaking to India TV, Dr Aarti Lalchandani said that because of the help from the administration, police who have provided adequate security due to which they are able to perform duties but Jamaat people are creating a lot of trouble to the staff. Lalchandani mentioned that the Jamaat people who have been tested positive are denying to take medicines, making unreasonable demands by asking them to provide them with new clothes, good food and something for their entertainment. Among one of the incidents about which Lalchandani mentioned, an inspector had to visit the quarantine centre to control Jamaat people.

The principal thanked the district administration because of which they are able to perform their jobs but Jamaat people are creating conditions where it is becoming difficult for them to treat them.

COVID-19 state-wise cases, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 57 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 161 1 1 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 24 0 0 5 Bihar 29 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 0 8 Delhi 386 8 6 9 Goa 6 0 0 10 Gujarat 95 10 9 11 Haryana 49 24 0 12 Himachal Pradesh 6 1 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 75 3 2 14 Jharkhand 2 0 0 15 Karnataka 128 12 3 16 Kerala 295 41 2 17 Ladakh 14 3 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 104 0 6 19 Maharashtra 423 42 19 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 5 0 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 53 1 5 25 Rajasthan 179 3 0 26 Tamil Nadu 411 6 1 27 Telengana 158 1 7 28 Uttarakhand 16 2 0 28 Uttar Pradesh 174 19 2 29 West Bengal 63 3 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 2902 184 68

