Tablighi Jamaat COVID-19 patients in Kanpur spitting on floor, making unnecessary demands

Tablighi Jamaat COVID-19 patients, who are being treated at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College in Kanpur, are spitting on the floor, making unnecessary demands to the hospital staff creating difficulties in their treatment, informed medical college principal Dr Aarti Lalchandani who lashed out at Jamaat people adding they are not cooperating with the doctors, nurses and other staff. Dr Lalchandani further said that hospital health care staff are trying to serve them with utmost sincerity but Jamaat people are not cooperating saying there is no disease like coronavirus.
Speaking to India TV, Dr Aarti Lalchandani said that because of the help from the administration, police who have provided adequate security due to which they are able to perform duties but Jamaat people are creating a lot of trouble to the staff. Lalchandani mentioned that the Jamaat people who have been tested positive are denying to take medicines, making unreasonable demands by asking them to provide them with new clothes, good food and something for their entertainment. Among one of the incidents about which Lalchandani mentioned, an inspector had to visit the quarantine centre to control Jamaat people.
Dr Aarti Lalchandani, Principal, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College, Kanpur, tells how Tablighi Jamaat COVID-19 patients are troubling health care staff. pic.twitter.com/9titUAoY8a— India TV (@indiatvnews) April 4, 2020
Fight Against Coronavirus
The principal thanked the district administration because of which they are able to perform their jobs but Jamaat people are creating conditions where it is becoming difficult for them to treat them.
COVID-19 state-wise cases, deaths in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 57 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|161
|1
|1
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|24
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|29
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|0
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9
|3
|0
|8
|Delhi
|386
|8
|6
|9
|Goa
|6
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|95
|10
|9
|11
|Haryana
|49
|24
|0
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|6
|1
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|75
|3
|2
|14
|Jharkhand
|2
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|128
|12
|3
|16
|Kerala
|295
|41
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|3
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|104
|0
|6
|19
|Maharashtra
|423
|42
|19
|20
|Manipur
|2
|0
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|5
|0
|0
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|53
|1
|5
|25
|Rajasthan
|179
|3
|0
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|411
|6
|1
|27
|Telengana
|158
|1
|7
|28
|Uttarakhand
|16
|2
|0
|28
|Uttar Pradesh
|174
|19
|2
|29
|West Bengal
|63
|3
|3
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|2902
|184
|68
ALSO READ | Coronavirus India case count near 3000-mark, death toll at 68. Check state-wise status
ALSO READ | Maharashtra COVID-19 positive cases near 500-mark, Mumbai worst hit; check district-wise list