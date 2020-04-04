Coronavirus India case count near 3000-mark, death toll at 68. Check state-wise status

Image Source : AP India records highest spike with 601 coronavirus cases in 12 hours; total at 2,902

With around 601 fresh cases of the deadly coronavirus reported in 12 hours, India recorded its highest spike so far on Saturday morning, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 2,902. According to the latest update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the figures reflected 2,650 active cases, 181 cured/discharged patients while 68 were reported dead.

The updated numbers show Maharashtra at the top with cases 490 and 20 deaths while 50 patients among these were either cured, discharged or migrated. Following Maharashtra is the southern state of Tamil Nadu which has 411 confirmed COVID-19 cases including one death and six who either migrated/cured or were discharged. Kerala too has 295 cases while Delhi has reported 6 deaths of the total 386 cases.

Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry, Manipur, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh were among those states/union territories that have recorded coronavirus cases in single-digit so far.

India is on the eleventh day of the 21-day lockdown, slated to end on April 14.

Meanwhile, globally, coronavirus cases crossed the one million mark while the death toll stood at 58000.

Check COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 57 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 161 1 1 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 24 0 0 5 Bihar 29 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 0 8 Delhi 386 8 6 9 Goa 6 0 0 10 Gujarat 95 10 9 11 Haryana 49 24 0 12 Himachal Pradesh 6 1 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 75 3 2 14 Jharkhand 2 0 0 15 Karnataka 128 12 3 16 Kerala 295 41 2 17 Ladakh 14 3 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 104 0 6 19 Maharashtra 423 42 19 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 5 0 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 53 1 5 25 Rajasthan 179 3 0 26 Tamil Nadu 411 6 1 27 Telengana 158 1 7 28 Uttarakhand 16 2 0 28 Uttar Pradesh 174 19 2 29 West Bengal 63 3 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 2902 184 68

