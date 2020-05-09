Image Source : ANI Syed Salahuddin claims Hizbul Mujahideen hand behind Handwara terror attack

Pakistan has been exposed yet again after Syed Salahuddin claimed that Hizbul Mujahideen was behind the dastardly Handwara attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a video released by news agency ANI has revealed. The terror attack saw five army men and a cop lose their lives as they protected the civilians till their last breath. The security forces didn't go for the kill on the first instance because they wanted to protect the locals, who were being used as 'human shields' by the terrorists holed up in the spot.

Later, in an operation launched by the security forces in Awantipora, Riyaz Naikoo, the mastermind behind the revival of Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir, was shot dead. Three other terrorists were also eliminated in the operation. Naikoo had escaped the security dragnet several teams in eight years since he joined the terrorist outfit in 2012.

According to sources in the Indian army, it was on May 1 when the security forces first confronted the holed-up Pakistan-backed terrorists. After locating the terrorists in the Rajwada forest area, the Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police attacked the spot. However, the troopers partially held their fire after they witnessed that at least 11 civilians, including five women, were being used as cover by the terrorists.

