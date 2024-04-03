Sushil Modi, Bihar's former Deputy CM and BJP leader, says 'fighting cancer for past 6 months'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Sushil Kumar Modi during a press conference.

In a surprising revelation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Sushil Kumar Modi took to Twitter to disclose that he has been grappling with cancer for the last six months. The veteran politician stated that he felt it was the right time to inform the public about his health condition. He stated that due to his health condition, he will not be able to actively participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Modi, who has held key positions in Bihar politics and has been a member of all two houses of the parliament, including the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, made the revelation on Wednesday, April 3.

"I have been battling Cancer for the past 6 months. I felt that it was time to tell people about it. I will not be able to do anything during the Lok Sabha elections. I have told the Prime Minister everything," said Sushil Kumar Modi on X.

Sushil Kumar Modi, apart from serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has also held the position of Finance Minister in the state. He has been actively involved in politics for over three decades and has contributed significantly to Bihar’s political landscape. Modi mentioned in his post that he had informed the Prime Minister about his health condition and expressed gratitude towards the nation, Bihar, and his party.

This disclosure comes at a crucial time as the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, and Sushil Kumar Modi, being a senior leader of the BJP, would typically be involved in various election-related activities. However, with his health condition, he has conveyed his inability to actively participate in the electoral process.