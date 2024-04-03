Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to file his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala on Wednesday, marking a crucial step in his electoral journey. Accompanied by a massive show of support, Rahul Gandhi will lead a grand roadshow in Kalpetta town on the same day, signalling the launch of his election campaign in the region. The roadshow is expected to draw thousands of United Democratic Front (UDF) workers from seven assembly constituencies under the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Nomination filing ceremony

Following the roadshow, Rahul Gandhi will formally submit his nomination papers to Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj at her office in Kalpetta. Several prominent leaders, including KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala, P K Kunhalikutty, and Panakkad Sayed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal, will accompany him during the nomination filing process.

Electoral landscape

Kerala is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April 26, with all 20 parliamentary seats up for grabs. Rahul Gandhi faces stiff competition from CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP’s state president K Surendran in the Wayanad constituency.

Previous victory and criticism

In the 2019 polls, Rahul Gandhi secured a resounding victory from Wayanad, clinching the seat with the highest margin in the state. However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Rahul’s decision to contest against CPI leader Annie Raja, questioning its alignment with the vision of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

BJP’s critique

Meanwhile, the BJP's K Surendran, Gandhi’s opponent in Wayanad, criticised him for alleged absenteeism in the constituency during critical times such as floods and the COVID-19 pandemic. Surendran’s comments add to the growing political discourse surrounding the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as the election fervour intensifies.

