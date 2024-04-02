Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners for Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the party's 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha Elections in Chhattisgarh.

Check full list here:

The list of star campaigners for the Congress in Chhattisgarh also includes other prominent leaders such as the party's state in charge Sachin Pilot, Rajani Patil, and three chief ministers: Siddaramaiah from Karnataka, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu from Himachal Pradesh, and Revanth Reddy from Telangana.

Additionally, notable figures like Haryana leader Kumari Selja, actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar, Odisha leader Bhakta Charan Das, poet and Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi, and former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar have been enlisted as star campaigners.

The list includes state party chief Deepak Baij, Leader of Opposition Dr Charan Das Mahant, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, former deputy CM TS Singh Deo, and six former state ministers.

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will see polling in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India. The Naxal-hit Bastar (ST) constituency will be the lone one to go to polls on April 19, while elections will be held in Kanker (ST), Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund on April 26.

The remaining seven Lok Sabha seats, namely Surguja (ST), Raigarh (ST), Janjgir-Champa (SC), Raipur, Durg, Korba and Bilaspur, will witness polling on May 7.

Both Congress and BJP have declared candidates for all 11 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP won 10 out of Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2004, 2009 and 2014. However, in the 2019 polls, BJP won nine seats.

