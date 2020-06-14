Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Leaders mourn tragic death of 34-year-old Bollywood star

Image Source : PTI Ravi Shankar Prasad mourns death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput

Political reactions have started to come in after the tragic demise of 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide earlier this morning. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has mourned the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide earlier today.

In his tweet, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more. He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath-taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar, Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon."

Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Capt Amarinder Singh also expressed his grief at the demise of the Bollywood actor. In his tweet he said, "Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time."

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has also reacted to the death of the actor's death. In his tweet Piyush Goyal said, "Saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of actor #SushantSinghRajput. He was a young, multi-talented actor who graced the silver screen with his charisma."

He further added, "We must prioritise our mental well being and never shy away from expressing ourselves to our loved ones."

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput came as a shock as the 34-year-old hung himself in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday morning.

Sushant used to live away from his family, he was from Bihar. Police Joint Commissioner Vinay Chaube at the spot. Police have found some medical prescription too from his house.

