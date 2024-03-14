Supreme Court rejects Manish Sisodia's curative petition in Delhi excise policy scam case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: AAP leader Manish Sisodia arrives at his residence in New Delhi.

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday by rejecting his curative petition challenging the apex court's decision denying him bail in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Dismissal of curative petition

Manish Sisodia's curative petition, filed in a bid to seek bail, was dismissed by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and SVN Bhatti. The bench stated that "no case is made out" based on the parameters established in previous court decisions.

Previous verdicts

In December 2023, the Supreme Court rejected Sisodia's pleas seeking a review of its October 30 verdict, which had also dismissed his bail petitions related to the money laundering cases associated with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Allegations and arrest

The apex court had denied bail to Sisodia, citing allegations by investigating agencies that certain wholesale distributors had made "windfall gains" amounting to Rs. 338 crore. Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February 2023 for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

Resignation and policy scrapping

Facing legal challenges, Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023. The Delhi government introduced the new excise policy on November 17, 2021, but revoked it by the end of September 2022 amidst corruption allegations. According to investigating agencies, the profit margin for wholesalers had reportedly increased from 5% to 12% under the new policy, prompting scrutiny and legal action.

Also read | Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court adjourns hearing in Arvind Kejriwal's plea