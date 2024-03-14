Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court adjourns hearing in Arvind Kejriwal's plea

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Delhi Assembly.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has postponed the hearing in the plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging a magistrate court order. The order pertains to a complaint filed by the probe agency, Enforcement Directorate, citing non-compliance with summons by Kejriwal.

Hearing rescheduled

The court has scheduled the resumption of the hearing for tomorrow at 10:00 AM. The adjournment provides both parties with additional time to prepare their arguments and present their respective cases before the court.