Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court adjourns hearing in Arvind Kejriwal's plea

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's legal battle continues as the Rouse Avenue Court addresses his plea challenging the magistrate court's order. Kejriwal contests allegations of non-compliance with summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate, presenting a significant legal challenge.

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Delhi Assembly.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has postponed the hearing in the plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging a magistrate court order. The order pertains to a complaint filed by the probe agency, Enforcement Directorate, citing non-compliance with summons by Kejriwal.

Hearing rescheduled

The court has scheduled the resumption of the hearing for tomorrow at 10:00 AM. The adjournment provides both parties with additional time to prepare their arguments and present their respective cases before the court.

