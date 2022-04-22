Friday, April 22, 2022
     
  • Judicial custody of Nawab Malik extended till May 6 in money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Also, his judicial custody has been extended till May 6 in the case involving Dawood Ibrahim.

Nivedita Dash Edited by: Nivedita Dash
New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2022 12:04 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail to Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a case of money laundering, saying the probe is at a nascent stage. Also, his judicial custody has been extended till May 6 in the case involving Dawood Ibrahim.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that it will not interfere with the Bombay High Court order of March 15 but Malik can avail the remedy available under the law before the trial court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Malik, said they have arrested me in 2022 for something that happened in 1999. He said there is no case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as there is no predicate offence.

The bench said the investigation is at a very nascent stage and it will not interfere with the high court order.

