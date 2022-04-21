Thursday, April 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Nawab Malik money laundering case: ED's 5000-page charge sheet carried in steel trunk to court

Nawab Malik money laundering case: ED's 5000-page charge sheet carried in steel trunk to court

Malik, a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, was arrested on February 23 in the case, and is currently in judicial custody.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Mumbai Updated on: April 21, 2022 17:02 IST
nawab malik, money laundering case, pmla case, maharashtra, nawab malik case
Image Source : @ANI

The charge sheet was over 5000 pages long and had to be carried in a steel trunk to the court. 

Highlights

  • ED submitted charge sheet against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.
  • The charge sheet was over 5000 pages long and had to be carried in a steel trunk to the court.
  • Malik was arrested on February 23 in the case and is currently in judicial custody.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted a charge sheet against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case in the PMLA court. The charge sheet was over 5000 pages long and had to be carried in a steel trunk to the court. 

Malik, a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, was arrested on February 23 in the case and is currently in judicial custody.

The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases will take cognizance of the charge sheet after verification of the documents, they said.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Malik has allegedly had transactions with Dawood's sister Hassena Parkar over twenty years ago. 

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | ED attaches multiple assets of jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Nawab Malik seeks hearing of plea in Supreme Court in money laundering case

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News