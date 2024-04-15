Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against ED arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves from the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi.

The Supreme Court is poised to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea contesting his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and subsequent remand in the excise policy case. This development comes in the wake of the Delhi High Court’s dismissal of a similar plea by the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

After facing a setback in the Delhi High Court, where his plea was rejected due to non-cooperation with the ED investigation, Kejriwal has turned to the Supreme Court for relief. He contends that his arrest, amidst the 2024 Lok Sabha election schedule, was politically motivated.

Labeling his arrest as an assault on democracy and an attempt to curtail his liberty, Kejriwal asserts that the timing of his arrest was aimed at influencing the electoral process. He maintains that the ED’s actions have been manipulated by vested interests to target political opponents.

In his appeal to the Supreme Court, Kejriwal seeks urgent intervention, arguing against the illegal curtailment of his liberty. He accuses the ED of allowing its processes to be misused as instruments of oppression, tarnishing the reputation of political opponents.