  Foul gas pipeline explosion at Tata Steel, Jamshedpur; three injured
  Tajinder Bagga arrest case | Punjab & Haryana High Court adjourns matter to Tuesday (May 10)
  Fire breaks out at LIC office in Mumbai's Vile Parle; no casualty reported
  Terrorists fired at and critically injured a Policeman in Srinagar
  IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Odisha till May 10 as east coast braces for cyclone
  Chittorgarh explosives recovery case: NIA conducts searches at 11 locations in MP
  Price of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 with effect from today. The domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 999.50/cylinder
  4. Two judges appointed to SC; top court set to regain full strength of 34

Two judges appointed to SC; top court set to regain full strength of 34

Once the two take oath early next week, the Supreme Court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 07, 2022 16:14 IST
Supreme Court will regain full strength after the
Image Source : PTI

Supreme Court will regain full strength after the appointment of two new judges.  

The Supreme Court is set to regain its full strength of 34 judges with two appointments to the top court on Saturday.

Days after the Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI N V Ramana recommended the names of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala of the Gujarat High Court for elevation to the apex court, the Union Law Ministry announced their appointments on Saturday in separate notifications. 

Once they take oath early next week, the Supreme Court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

