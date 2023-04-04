Sudden change in Twitter logo with Doge sparks hilarious memefest

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sudden change in Twitter logo sparks meme frenzy

Twitter users stormed the microblogging site, after CEO Elon Musk replaced the original Twitter blue bird logo with the Dogecoin cryptocurrency’s “doge” caricature. #TwitterLogo was among the top trending topics, as users reacted to the sudden logo change.

The doge meme, originally created as a prank in 2013, resurfaced on the web version of Twitter on Monday, catching the attention of many users.

Elon Musk posted the update in a cryptic manner, with the doge meme (Shiba Inu) pictured in the automobile and advising the police officer, who is seen examining the driving licence.

Several users assumed Musk changed the logo to honour his pet Shiba Inu, Floki.

However, there were no modifications to the Twitter mobile app. The doge meme (Shiba Inu) is a well-known and popular bitcoin and blockchain logo.

Elon Musk also provided a screenshot from an old discussion from March 26, 2022, in which an anonymous account called “Chairman” asked Musk to replace the bird emblem to “doge”. Musk wrote, “As promised”, when the logo was replaced.

This has grabbed the attention of social media users and it has fuelled a meme storm. People made funny posts and satirical comments about why Musk decided to change the Twitter logo.

Here are some memes tweeted in response to the change in the Twitter logo:

Floki cryptocurrency tweeted, “Looks like #Floki wanted to have some fun”.

A user tweeted and captioned “Twitter Board of Directors unveils the new logo”

Another user tweeted “#TwitterLogo changed”

A user posted a “Godzilla”- inspired meme that showed a Shiba Inu coming to attack Twitter and Facebook.

Another user while appreciating the new logo wrote, “the new twitter logo is amazing”.

As soon as the logo was changed, the value of Dogecoin went up by more than 30%. Kabosu, a Shiba Inu, is the face of Dogecoin.

This is not the first time that Elon Musk’s tweets have sent the prices of cryptocurrencies soaring.

In February, Musk posted a picture of his dog sitting in the boss’s chair and called the dog the “new CEO of Twitter”. Forbes magazine said that the price of memecoins, which were made as a joke, went up. In January of last year, Dogecoin’s value went up by more than 26% after Musk tweeted that the token could be used to buy Tesla products.

Investors said that Musk, who Forbes says is the second-richest person in the world, pushed up the price of Dogecoin by more than 36,000% in two years and then let it crash.

