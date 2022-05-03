Successful trials of made-in-India advanced artillery gun system carried out

Follow us on Image Source : LEFT: TWITTER@TATAADVANCED/RIGHT: ANI 155/52 mm ATAGS jointly developed by DRDO (ARDE) and TASL successfully completed PSQR firing trials.

Highlights ATAGS is a fully indigenous towed artillery gun system project

It's part of the artillery modernization programme of the Indian Army

It was developed by DRDO and produced by two firms Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems Limited

Trials of made in India Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) were successfully conducted at Pokhran Field Firing Range (PFFR) between April 26 and May 2, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials said on Monday. ATAGS is a fully indigenous towed artillery gun system project undertaken in mission mode by DRDO as a part of the artillery modernization programme of the Indian Army.

Also Read | DRDO flight tests man portable anti-tank guided missile

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) has been developed by the DRDO and produced by two firms Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems Limited. It's a true example of public-private partnership leading to a world class weapon system fully designed and developed in India. Such a weapon system is highly strategic for India. The gun is expected to be the mainstay of the Indian Army tower howitzer fleet and may also be used to replace the Bofors howitzers.

Also Read | DRDO successfully testfires MRSAM air defence missile, scores direct hit at target ​

Latest India News