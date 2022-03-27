DRDO successfully testfires MRSAM air defence missile, scores direct hit at target

Sunday, March 27, 2022
     
New Delhi Published on: March 27, 2022 14:41 IST
Image Source : ANI.

Indian Army successfully testfires MRSAM air defence missile, scores direct hit at target

 

Highlights

  • DRDO successfully carried out test firing of MRSAM-missile today
  • MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore
  • As per DRDO, the target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.

The Indian Army on Sunday (March 27) successfully carried out the test firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile air defence system off the coast of Odisha's Balasore, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed.

"MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore, Odisha at around 1030 hours intercepting a high-speed aerial target at long range," DRDO said in a tweet on Sunday.

As per DRDO, the target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.

"The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance," DRDO officials said. 

