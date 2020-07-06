24,248 new COVID-19 cases in India in single-day rise, tally nears 7 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A motorist rides through a row of traffic cones put up to restrict entry around a containment zone during lockdown in Bengaluru.

India coronavirus cases are nearing 7-lakh mark as confirmed cases toll surged to 6,97,413 including 2,53,287 active cases, 4,24,433 cured- discharged- migrated and 19,693 deaths, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. In the past 24 hours, India reported a spike of 24,248 new COVID-19 cases and 425 deaths.

With close to 7 lakh coronavirus cases, India is now the 3rd largest country in the world to have maximum number of cases of the infectious disease .

Meanwhile, Delhi is also nearing 1 lakh-mark in its COVID-19 tally. The national capital on Sunday witnessed a spike of 2,244 new coronavirus cases and 63 deaths, pushing its total tally to 99,444, according to the Delhi government's daily bulletin.

As many as 3,083 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 71,339 people have recovered, 25,038 are active cases and 3,067 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53 72 0 125 Andhra Pradesh 10043 8422 232 18697 Arunachal Pradesh 190 78 1 269 Assam 4249 7125 14 11388 Bihar 3016 8765 95 11876 Chandigarh 65 395 6 466 Chhattisgarh 592 2601 14 3207 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 165 106 0 271 Delhi 25038 71339 3067 99444 Goa 818 936 7 1761 Gujarat 8202 25892 1943 36037 Haryana 3796 12944 265 17005 Himachal Pradesh 315 737 11 1063 Jammu and Kashmir 3042 5255 132 8429 Jharkhand 717 2045 19 2781 Karnataka 13255 9847 372 23474 Kerala 2230 3174 25 5429 Ladakh 178 826 1 1005 Madhya Pradesh 2911 11411 608 14930 Maharashtra 86057 111740 8822 206619 Manipur 678 688 0 1366 Meghalaya 18 43 1 62 Mizoram 56 130 0 186 Nagaland 359 231 0 590 Odisha 2810 6224 36 9070 Puducherry 459 331 12 802 Punjab 1711 4408 164 6283 Rajasthan 3780 15928 456 20164 Sikkim 62 61 0 123 Tamil Nadu 46863 62778 1510 111151 Telangana 10904 12703 295 23902 Tripura 365 1202 1 1568 Uttarakhand 558 2524 42 3124 Uttar Pradesh 8161 18761 785 27707 West Bengal 6658 14711 757 22126 Cases being reassigned to states 4913 4913 Total# 253287 424433 19693 697413

