24,248 new COVID-19 cases in India in single-day rise, tally nears 7 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases are nearing 7-lakh mark as confirmed cases toll surged to 6,97,413 including 2,53,287 active cases, 4,24,433 cured- discharged- migrated and 19,693 deaths, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. In the past 24 hours, India reported a spike of 24,248 new COVID-19 cases and 425 deaths.
With close to 7 lakh coronavirus cases, India is now the 3rd largest country in the world to have maximum number of cases of the infectious disease .
Meanwhile, Delhi is also nearing 1 lakh-mark in its COVID-19 tally. The national capital on Sunday witnessed a spike of 2,244 new coronavirus cases and 63 deaths, pushing its total tally to 99,444, according to the Delhi government's daily bulletin.
As many as 3,083 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 71,339 people have recovered, 25,038 are active cases and 3,067 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|53
|72
|0
|125
|Andhra Pradesh
|10043
|8422
|232
|18697
|Arunachal Pradesh
|190
|78
|1
|269
|Assam
|4249
|7125
|14
|11388
|Bihar
|3016
|8765
|95
|11876
|Chandigarh
|65
|395
|6
|466
|Chhattisgarh
|592
|2601
|14
|3207
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|165
|106
|0
|271
|Delhi
|25038
|71339
|3067
|99444
|Goa
|818
|936
|7
|1761
|Gujarat
|8202
|25892
|1943
|36037
|Haryana
|3796
|12944
|265
|17005
|Himachal Pradesh
|315
|737
|11
|1063
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3042
|5255
|132
|8429
|Jharkhand
|717
|2045
|19
|2781
|Karnataka
|13255
|9847
|372
|23474
|Kerala
|2230
|3174
|25
|5429
|Ladakh
|178
|826
|1
|1005
|Madhya Pradesh
|2911
|11411
|608
|14930
|Maharashtra
|86057
|111740
|8822
|206619
|Manipur
|678
|688
|0
|1366
|Meghalaya
|18
|43
|1
|62
|Mizoram
|56
|130
|0
|186
|Nagaland
|359
|231
|0
|590
|Odisha
|2810
|6224
|36
|9070
|Puducherry
|459
|331
|12
|802
|Punjab
|1711
|4408
|164
|6283
|Rajasthan
|3780
|15928
|456
|20164
|Sikkim
|62
|61
|0
|123
|Tamil Nadu
|46863
|62778
|1510
|111151
|Telangana
|10904
|12703
|295
|23902
|Tripura
|365
|1202
|1
|1568
|Uttarakhand
|558
|2524
|42
|3124
|Uttar Pradesh
|8161
|18761
|785
|27707
|West Bengal
|6658
|14711
|757
|22126
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4913
|4913
|Total#
|253287
|424433
|19693
|697413
