Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus: India overtakes Russia to become third most infected country in the world (Representative image)

Coronavirus: This is one list nobody wants to feature in. However, India has overtaken Russia to become third most infected country in world. By 9 pm on Sunday (July 5) India registered a total number of 6,87,760 coronavirus cases while Russia had 6,81,251 cases. The United States of America (USA) continues to be most infected country in the world with 29,52,160 Covid-19 cases. Brazil is at second place with 15,78,376 coronavirus cases.

In India, Maharashtra continues to be the state with most number of coronavirus cases. Followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

As per the latest numbers available with the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has had 83,311 cases so far. Tamil Nadu has had 44959 cases while Delhi has had 25,940 coronavirus cases.

