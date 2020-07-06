Taj Mahal, Agra Fort not to open from today in light of COVID-19 situation

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Taj Mahal, Agra Fort not to open today in light of COVID-19 situation

Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Agra, it has been decided not to open historical monuments that lay in the buffer zones. These include the mighty Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar Tomb amongst others.

"In wake of COVID-19 situation in Agra, historical monuments like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar tomb in Sikandra and others to remain closed untill further orders as they fall in 'buffer zone' areas," Agra DM said.

Earlier it was decided to open all these historical places today along with all other monuments under Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which open from today.

