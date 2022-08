Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB Uttar Pradesh: SP leader's car hit by truck, dragged for more than 500 meters in Mainpuri | VIDEO

SP leader car hit: Samajwadi Party leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was hit by a truck on Sunday night, and was dragged for more than 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. Yadav is the SP District president in the area.

The truck driver was from Itawa and has been arrested, police informed. Further investigation is underway, said Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri.

