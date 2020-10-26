One terrorist killed, another surrenders in encounter in South Kashmir

Tuesday, October 27, 2020
     
One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces while another surrendered before security forces at Noorpura in Awantipura, Pulwama on Monday.

Srinagar Published on: October 26, 2020 23:41 IST
One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces while another — a resident of Gulshanpura, Pulwama, who absconding since September 25, 2020 — surrendered before security forces at Noorpura in Awantipura, Pulwama on Monday. 

The encounter was a joint operation by security forces and Jammu and Kashmir police. 

One AK rifle has also been recovered. 

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists were associated with the terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen. 

Chinar Corps said the joint operation was launched based on inputs from Jammu and Kashmir Police and a firefight ensued after a cordon was laid.

