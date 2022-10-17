Sourav Ganguly must be allowed to contest elections for ICC chief: Mamata requests Modi govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI President Sourav Ganguly felicitates West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to allow Sourav Ganguly to contest the ICC election while expressing shock that he's being deprived of a second term as BCCI president.

"I request PM to make sure Sourav Ganguly must be allowed to contest ICC election. He's a popular figure which is why he is being deprived. Request GoI not to take a decision politically, but for cricket, sports... He is not a political party member," Mamata Banerjee said.

"On behalf of all countrymen I say that Sourav Ganguly is our pride, he has skillfully managed his sports & administration career. He was BCCI president. He was excluded in an unfair way, the compensation for it will be to send him to ICC," Banerjee added.

The Bengal CM said she was shocked that former India captain Sourav Ganguly was “deprived” of a second term as BCCI president.

Banerjee, while talking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for a trip to north Bengal, also said she would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene so that Ganguly is allowed to contest the elections for ICC chief.

"Sourav has proved himself to be an able administrator, and I am shocked at his removal from the BCCI president's post. This was injustice meted out to him.

“I will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed to contest elections for ICC chief,” she said.

There should be no politics on this matter, Banerjee added.

