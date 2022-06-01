BCCI president Sourav Ganguly launches worldwide educational app, says 'surprised by misinterpretation'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former captain of Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly has launched an educational app.

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has launched a worldwide educational app. On Wednesday evening, Ganguly's cryptic tweet about his "new journey" raised speculation about his continuation as BCCI President, prompting the cricket board secretary Jay Shah to clarify that he has not resigned from his post.

Setting aside rumours, Sourav Ganguly said he was launching an educational app. "I have launched a new education app worldwide. I was surprised (with the speculation). It was a simple tweet and there is no mention of resignation, nothing," he said.

Ganguly's tweet on Wednesday mentioned: "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person, who has been part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of life."

Ganguly was elected BCCI President in October 2019 and still has four months left in his three-year tenure. Ganguly's tweet took the social media by storm and many started speculation about his future.

"The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement issued to a news agency.

"We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," Shah further stated.

It has been learnt that Ganguly's tweet was related to his upcoming project. Ganguly later clarified that his tweet has been misinterpreted and it was related to his new business venture.

