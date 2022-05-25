Sack Sourav Ganguly: Twitter furious over BCCI President for scheduling games in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sourav Ganguly | File Photo

The eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and RCB was under threat as the rain made its presence felt. The toss was delayed because of the same, and the entire ground was under covers for a while.

The same threat loomed large over Qualifier one between GT and RR. However, the rain gods showed mercy, and we had an uninterrupted game.

Kolkata's weather has been unpredictable of late, and Twitter, particularly RCB fans, were furious about Ganguly's decision to take games out of Maharashtra. It is worth noting that if rain washed out the entire game, LSG would have played the Qualifier 2 vs Rajasthan Royals.

Here are a few reactions:

Earlier, LSG won the toss and asked RCB to bat first. RCB lost their skipper Faf on a duck. Virat and Patidar stabilised the ship, with the latter being more aggressive towards the end of Powerplay.

Kohli departed after a scratchy 25, Patidar continued the good work and hit a fifty. Maxwell, however, departed soon after.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI

Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi