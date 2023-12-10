Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's father dies days after her killers awarded life sentence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Parents of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, who was shot dead in 2008, outside Saket Court after the court convicted five people for her murder, in New Delhi.

MK Vishwanathan, the father of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, breathed his last on Saturday, December 9, just days after the life imprisonment sentence was pronounced for his daughter's killers. The convicts received their sentence on November 25. Unfortunately, Soumya's 82-year-old father had been hospitalized a mere two days before the court hearing, having suffered a heart attack.

During the sentencing proceedings, a family member accessed the virtual session from the hospital, allowing MK Vishwanathan to witness the proceedings from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Despite being in a groggy state, he expressed the desire to observe the sentencing.

Soumya Vishwanathan, a 26-year-old journalist, was tragically murdered in 2008. Since then, her parents, MK Vishwanathan and Madhavi Vishwanathan, embarked on a lengthy legal battle to secure justice for their daughter.

Throughout the exhaustive 14-year trial, both parents faithfully attended every court hearing, closely following the legal proceedings. Despite facing health challenges, MK Vishwanathan remained a constant presence in the courtroom, holding a walking stick, and persistently sought justice for their daughter.

Following the conviction of the five accused, MK Vishwanathan expressed relief and emphasized the need for the case to reach its "logical conclusion." He voiced concerns about the delays in the sentencing process, questioning the efficiency of the legal administrative procedures that led to two adjournments before the final sentencing.

Also read | Sukhdev Gogamedi murder case: Delhi Police Crime Branch detains three, including key accused

Latest India News