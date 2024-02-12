Sonia Gandhi likely to contest Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is likely to be party's Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan, sources said on Monday (February 12). She is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli, a traditional stronghold of the Congress party. However, it was earlier speculated that she might contest Rajya Sabha elections this time instead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The party is likely to field party leader and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi as a candidate from Karnataka. Syed Naseer Hussain is likely to be given the ticket to the Upper House of the Parliament again whereas Ajay Maken may also get the ticket, sources said.

Congress will announce its candidates in the next one to two days.

Rajya Sabha elections

The Election Commission of India on January 29 announced the Rajya Sabha poll dates. The elections are all set to take place on February 27 and the votes will be counted on the same day. The term of office of 56 members are due to expire on their retirement in April, 2024.

According to the Election Commission's letter, the last date for nomination for Rajya Sabha elections is February 15. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on February 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations has been kept as February 20. Voting will take place on February 27 between 9 am and 4 pm and counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5 pm.