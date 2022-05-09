Monday, May 09, 2022
     
  4. 'Self-criticism shouldn't erode self-confidence, morale': Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet

'Self-criticism shouldn't erode self-confidence, morale': Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet

In her opening remarks, Sonia Gandhi said that the deliberations will be in six groups, which will take up political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth, and organizational issues.

New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2022 17:55 IST
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee meeting, at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 9, 2022.

Highlights

  • The Congress Working Committee (CWC) members met today.
  • The meet came ahead of the Chintan Shivir, that will take place in Udaipur from May 13.
  • Congress President Sonia Gandhi addressed the meeting.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) members met today, ahead of the Chintan Shivir, that will take place in Udaipur from May 13. Congress President Sonia Gandhi addressed the meeting and said that self-criticism should not be done in a manner that self-confidence and moral is eroded and an atmosphere of gloom and doom becomes all-pervasive.

In her opening remarks, she said that the deliberations will be in six groups, which will take up political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth, and organizational issues.

"There are no magic wands. It is only selfless work, discipline, and a sense of consistent collective purpose that will enable us to demonstrate our tenacity and resilience. The party has been good for each and every one of us. Now is the time to repay that debt in full measure. Self-criticism is of course needed in our party forums." Gandhi said.

The Congress had announced last month that it would hold the three-day brainstorming session 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, in which top party leaders from across the country would discuss the Congress' future election strategy and challenges ahead.

The leaders will also discuss the issues before the Congress and dwell on all internal matters confronting them and come up with solutions to help strengthen it at the grassroots level.

About 400 party leaders, including members of the CWC, MPs, state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents, are expected to attend the session in Udaipur.

