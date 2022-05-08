Sidhu to meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tomorrow, to discuss 'revival of Punjab’s economy'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amritsar: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses the media during his visit to a retail construction material market, in Amritsar, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Highlights Former PCC chief Sidhu will meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tomorrow.

Sidhu will discuss matters regarding revival of Punjab's economy.

Earlier, AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary had sought action against Sidhu.

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tomorrow, to discuss matters of Punjab's economy.

"Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5:15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy . . . Punjab’s Resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort . . .", Sidhu tweeted.

Earlier, AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary had sought action against Sidhu. In the letter dated April 23, which surfaced on Monday, Chaudhary had also forwarded a detailed note by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring regarding Sidhu's "current activities".

Chaudhary had also mentioned that during the ceremony to install Warring as Punjab Congress chief Sidhu had come to the state party headquarters, but did not share the stage with other leaders. It was "inexcusable", according to Chaudhary.

In his note, Warring was learnt to have highlighted Sidhu's "parallel activities" and his recent meetings with expelled leaders including former MLAs Surjit Singh Dhiman and Kewal Dhillon.

Warring had on Monday refused to make any comment on the letter but asserted everybody has to be in discipline.

Latest India News