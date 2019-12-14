Modi-Shah duo believes in 'Logo ko ladwao, asli mudde chupao' agenda, says Sonia Gandhi

'Bharat Bachao' rally: Modi-Shah duo believes in 'Logo ko ladwao, asli mudde chupao' agenda

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi attacked the Modi Government on Saturday during the 'Bharat Bachao' rally. She accused PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of hiding real issues by making people fight. Sonia Gandhi said: "Modi-Shah govt neither bothers about Parliament nor institutions; their only agenda is to hide real issues, make people fight."

Gandhi also said that Modi-Shah is not bothered at all that the Citizenship Amendment Act will shred the soul of India, just like it is happening in Assam and other states of the northeast.

She said: "Today the atmosphere is such that whenever they feel like they impose an Article, revoke an Article, change the status of a state. Whenever they feel like, they revoke the President's Rule & pass Bills without debate."

The Congress party on Saturday organized the "Bharat Bachao Rally" at the Ramlila Maidan, which aimed to hit out at the BJP-led Modi government over several issues of 'sluggish economy', rising unemployment, farmers' problems, etc. The Congress party spared no efforts to make the "Bharat Bachao Rally" into a great success. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, former President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and other senior leaders will address the rally. Meanwhile, party workers from across the country will also be participating in this rally.