BJP has destroyed India's economy and GDP, says Priyanka Gandhi in 'Bharat Bachao' rally

Congress Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday slammed the government during the 'Bharat Bachao' rally. She attacked the Modi government over several issues including GDP, citizenship act, women safety and economy.

Priyanka Gandhi while addressing the public at Ramlila ground said the under regime of BJP the GDP and economy are consistently declining. She also said that women of this country are not safe under the Modi regime.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said: "One who doesn't fight against injustice in the country will be judged as a coward. If we remain silent, our revolutionary Constitution will be destroyed and the country's division will start."

The Congress party on Saturday organized the "Bharat Bachao Rally" at the Ramlila Maidan, which aimed to hit out at the BJP-led Modi government over several issues of 'sluggish economy', rising unemployment, farmers' problems, etc. The Congress party spared no efforts to make the "Bharat Bachao Rally" into a great success. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, former President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and other senior leaders will address the rally. Meanwhile, party workers from across the country will also be participating in this rally.