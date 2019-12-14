Image Source : CONGRESS TWITTER 'Won't apologise, 'mera naam Rahul Savarkar nahin': Rahul Gandhi on ‘rape in India’ remark

In a vehement reaction to to BJP's demand for apology for his "Rape in India" remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will never apologise for speaking out the "truth" adding that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "assistant" Amit Shah who need to apologise for "destroying" the country's economy. Gandhi said, "My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar."

and said that he will never apologise for speaking out the truth. "I was asked to apologise in the Parliament yesterday by the BJP members. They tell me to apologise for the correct thing. I am not Rahul Savarkar, my name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth. Neither will any party worker apologise...No one from Congress will apologise. It is Narendra Modi who should apologise. He should apologise to the nation. His assistant Amit Shah should apologise to the nation. I will tell you why they should that," he said while addressing the Bharat Bachao rally.

Stepping up the attack on PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said Demonetisation was a fraud and accused PM Modi of putting all the money in pockets of influential and corrupt businessmen.

"Narendra Modi lied to you at the time of demonetisation. He lied to you by saying he will fight against corruption. He snatched the money from your pockets and put it in the pockets of Adani and Ambani," he added.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "single-handedly" destroying the economy. He said, "Today, GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth is at 4%, that too even after they (BJP) changed the way to measure GDP. If GDP is measured following the previous method, it will be just 2.5 per cent"

Rahul took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for destabilising the economy and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and in the northeast.

"The country knows the situation today. They work to create divides - between religions - in Jammu and Kashmir, in northeast. Go to Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh. Go and see what Narendra Modi did there,he has set ablaze those regions," he added.

Questioning the BJP as to who is giving them money for all the advertisements on TV, the Congress leader said, "A 30-seconds advertisement on the television costs lakhs of rupees. And Narendra Modi is 24 hours seen on the TV. Who is giving all this money? Where is all this money coming from? All this money is the hard-earned money of the citizens."

