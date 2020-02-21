UP eyes jackpot with goldmine reserve in Sonbhadra; almost 3,350 tonne of gold ore expected

Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district is often in news for Naxal-related incidents and poverty but things might change soon. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining experts have discovered two goldmines near Son Pahadi in Sonbhadra. Experts estimate that almost 3,350 tonne of gold ore is present in the region.
A rough estimate suggests the amount of gold in the region is almost five times the current gold reserve of India. India's gold reserve in December stood was at 618 tonnes, valued at $ 27.831 billion in Dec 2019. India has 10th largest gold reserves in the world, as per the World Gold Council data.
"The government is thinking of putting these deposits on lease for mining, for which a survey is being done. Gold deposits have been found at two places -- Sonpahadi and Hardi field. GSI estimated gold deposits of 2,700 tonnes in Sonpahadi, while 650 tonnes in Hardi field," KK Rai Mining Officer was quoted by ANI.
