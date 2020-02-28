Image Source : FILE Sonbhadra: Boulder falls on mine workers, 2 rescued while 4 more feared trapped

A boulder fell on mining workers in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Friday evening. The mishap left two workers seriously injured while it was feared that four more workers were trapped under the boulder by midnight. The rescue work is underway. District Magistrate S Rajlingam has confirmed the details.

The incident occurred in the quarry located in Billi Markundi mining area under Obra police station.

"Two workers were rescued from the mine and sent to Obra hospital. Their condition was stated to be serious and were later referred to a hospital in Varanasi for specialised treatment," Rajlingam said.

The NDRF has been called for rescue operations, the DM said.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police to reach the site and ensure relief work, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said.

(With inputs from Parmeshwar Dayal Shrivastava and PTI)