Image Source : PTI Sonbhadra airstrip to be converted into airport: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that the airstrip at Sonbhadra will be converted into an airport. He said this while reviewing the progress of ongoing and planned development projects in Mirzapur division, which comprises Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts.

"The chief minister chose the occasion to announce that the airstrip of Sonbhadra will be converted into an airport which will open new vistas of development in this region," a statement issued by the UP government said.

"He directed the district magistrate of Sonbhadra to personally invite Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to inaugurate the project for which he has contributed from his MP fund," the statement said.

He said that despite being the abode of Maa Vindhyavasini, this region has remained neglected since the Independence but now it is fast turning a new leaf of growth and progress.

Adityanath expressed happiness over the completion of Ashtbhuja and Kalikhoh ropeway project on the PPP model, saying that the existing tourism schemes should be further expanded.

The chief minister also issued directions to boost carpet export further by preparing an action-plan to operationalise Expo Mart. Noting that Bhadohi is identified with the carpet industry, he said proper attention should be accorded to its branding and added that the government is planning an international conference next year, and till then the branding, logistics should be in place.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage