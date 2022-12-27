Hailstorm wrecks havoc in Assam; snow blankets J&K neighbourhoods | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam (left), Assam's Dibrugarh (right)

Winter is in its full glory across Northern India with several places witnessing temperatures below freezing point. A similar situation is observed in the eastern regions while the southern states continue to be lashed with unseasonal rains. Some videos show places like Jammu and Kashmir and Assam covered in a blanket of snow and hail respectively.

Hailstorm in Assam damages close to 200 houses

In a video shared by news agency ANI, streets in Assam's Dibrugarh can be seen under a layer of ice as amid a severe hailstorm. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 13°C with cloudy sky along with a fresh spell of rain while the maximum temperature will be at 26°C during the day. A thunderstorm might also be in the cards if similar weather conditions prevail in the region.

The hailstorm damaged 200 houses across villages in the district. A senior official of the Dibrugarh district administration told PTI that the hailstorm lashed Moran, Tingkhong, Naharkatia and other areas on Monday late night and Tuesday early morning.

"It has led to widespread damage in the district. As per preliminary assessment in Moran sub-division, 210 houses have been damaged in 37 villages," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhong revenue circles have been reportedly damaged. "Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it," he said on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir in the grips of 'Chilla-i-Kalan'

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam also witnessed fresh snowfall on Monday night which led to a layer of white snow prevailing over vehicles and neighbourhoods with beautiful snow-capped mountains in the background, as seen in a video shared by ANI. The mercury fell by a couple of degrees across the Valley to push the minimum temperature further below freezing point, officials said on Tuesday.

The intense cold led to water supply lines freezing in several areas. The interiors of Dal Lake and several other water bodies in the Valley also froze, the officials said. The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius -- down from minus 3.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, the officials said.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies as well as water supply lines in several parts of the Valley. The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period. Most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. 'Chillai-Kalan' begins on December 21 and ends on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) following it.

