Delhiites wake up to cold wave, foggy morning as temperature dips in North India

As extreme cold waves swept through the national capital, the people in Delhi-NCR woke up to a chilly morning on Tuesday. The dense fog reduced the visibility to 50 meters, affecting rail, road, and air traffic in the North India region.

"A minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius, five notches below, was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 15 degrees," said the weather man.

“Today, cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed over many parts of Haryana and Delhi and at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh. Cold day conditions prevailed over some parts of Punjab and northwest Rajasthan,” India Meteorological Department tweeted on Tuesday morning.

“Dense to very dense fog very likely to continue over some parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Rajasthan during next 48 hours; and over East Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours,” it added.

Meanwhile, following the dense fog, around several trains were reported running late by 1.45 to 3.30 hours.

The authorities at Indira Gandhi International airport also issued an advisory and said that low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport.

"All flight operations are normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for update flight information," it said.

On Tuesday morning, dense to very dense fog was witnessed in some parts of the National Capital Region, Haryana, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

Cold Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch during next 24 hours.

Cold day or severe cold day conditions very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Rajasthan and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on 27th December 2022, a tweet read.

