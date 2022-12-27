Assam: 3 forest staff among 13 injured in leopard attack in Jorhat | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Leopard attack people in Assam

Leopard attack: A viral video on Tuesday surfaced on social media in which a leopard is seen attacking people sitting inside a van. According to media reports, the video was shot during an attempt to catch the big cat.

“3 persons including three forest staff were injured after being attacked by a leopard in Jorhat. All injured persons were immediately admitted to a local hospital. All the injured persons are out of danger,” said Mohan Lal Meena, SP, Jorhat on Monday.

In the video, the leopard jumped on the van from the premises of a home in Jorhat in Assam. After an unsuccessful attempt to attack the van, it ran towards a narrow road. Official sitting inside another vehicle chased it while shooting the incident.

Latest India News