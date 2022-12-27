Tuesday, December 27, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Assam: 3 forest staff among 13 injured in leopard attack in Jorhat | WATCH

Assam: 3 forest staff among 13 injured in leopard attack in Jorhat | WATCH

Leopard attack: The roaming leopard injured 13 people in Jorhat. Forest officials were after the big cat but it is not clear whether they succeeded or not.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Jorhat Updated on: December 27, 2022 11:50 IST
Leopard attack people in Assam
Image Source : ANI Leopard attack people in Assam

Leopard attack: A viral video on Tuesday surfaced on social media in which a leopard is seen attacking people sitting inside a van. According to media reports, the video was shot during an attempt to catch the big cat. 

“3 persons including three forest staff were injured after being attacked by a leopard in Jorhat. All injured persons were immediately admitted to a local hospital. All the injured persons are out of danger,” said Mohan Lal Meena, SP, Jorhat on Monday.

In the video, the leopard jumped on the van from the premises of a home in Jorhat in Assam. After an unsuccessful attempt to attack the van, it ran towards a narrow road. Official sitting inside another vehicle chased it while shooting the incident.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News