Smriti Irani takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi by posting upside down picture of him performing aarti

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday took a Jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by posting upside down picture of him performing aarti on microblogging site Twitter.

Her tweet came just hours after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra performed 'aarti' at Narmada Ghat in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The prayers were the party of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra which is being led by Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Vs Irani

Smriti Irani keeps attacking Rahul Gandhi since she wrested Amethi seat from Gandhi in the Lok Sabha election 2019. It was a huge political catapult for Irani as Rahul Gandhi was Congress president at that time and Amethi had been a stronghold of Congress. It was beyond one’s wild imagination that BJP can defeat Congress in Amethi but Irani created history. Since she is after Gandhi. She also visited Gandhi’s current Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.

Former MP chief minister Kamal Nath, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra and their son Rehan were also seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi on the third day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg.

Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother for the second consecutive day on Friday during its Madhya Pradesh leg.

The yatra began in the morning from Kherda in Khargone district. Madhya Pradesh Congress media department chairman K K Mishra said that Gandhi reached Omkareshwar, one of the 12 jyotirlings in the country, in the evening. Gandhi offered prayers at the temple and also take part in the Narmada River aarti, he said.

The yatra entered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh on November 23 from Burhanpur district after completing its Maharashtra leg.

It will cover 380 km in 12 days in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. A large number of tribals reside in this agricultural region.

(With agency input)

