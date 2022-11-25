'Pakistan zindabad' slogan raised during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleges BJP - VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leader Digvijaya Singh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi news: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra which is being spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi finds itself in yet another controversy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (November 25) alleged that 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan was raised during the march in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Gandhi.

BJP leader Malviya tweeted a video showing Rahul Gandhi walking along with party supporters, including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Malviya said the video was first tweeted by the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress, however, it deleted later.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra and their son Rehan were also seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi on the third day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg.

The yatra entered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh on November 23 from Burhanpur district after completing its Maharashtra leg.

It will cover 380 km in 12 days in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. A large number of tribals reside in this agricultural region.

Earlier, it was alleged that actors and celebrities who have joined the yatra were being paid. Maharashtra BJP leader Nitish Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp forward message in which actors are being asked to join the yatra according to their own convenience.

Nitish Rane shared the message saying, "so the Rahul Gandhi Yatra is stage managed... This is a proof of how actors are being paid to come and walk with him... Sab Golmaal hai bhai...

