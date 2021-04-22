Thursday, April 22, 2021
     
CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son dies of Covid-19 at Gurugram hospital

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish passed away on Thursday morning due to COVID-19.

New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2021 8:54 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son dies due to Covid-19

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish passed away on Thursday morning due to COVID-19. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram. 

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury tweeted.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Medanta Hospital, people close to the family told PTI, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

