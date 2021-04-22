CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son dies of Covid-19 at Gurugram hospital

Image Source : PTI (FILE) CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son dies due to Covid-19

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish passed away on Thursday morning due to COVID-19. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury tweeted.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Medanta Hospital, people close to the family told PTI, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

