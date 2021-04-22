Thursday, April 22, 2021
     
Senior Congress leader AK Walia passes away due to Covid-19

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister Dr AK Walia passed away due to Covid-19. He was 72.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2021 9:07 IST
ak walia dead, ak walia death news
Image Source : ANI

AK Walia dies due to Covid-19

AK Walia Dies: Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister AK Walia passed away due to Covid-19 on Thursday morning. Walia was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. He was 72.

Walia passed away around 1.30 AM Thursday, a PTI report said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar condoled the death of former MLA, saying he breathed his last at the city's Apollo Hospital.

Walia was MLA for four consecutive terms. He was a member of the first, second, third and fourth Legislative Assemblies of Delhi. Walia won from Geeta Colony Assembly seat thrice. He represented the Laxmi Nagar Assembly seat in the Assembly during his fourth term. The Geeta Colony seat ceased to exist after 2008 delimitation.

He had also served as a minister in Sheila Dikshit's government. He had held Health, Urban Development, Land & Building portfolios. He was also the Chairman of Trans Yamuna Area Development Board.

Walia was born in New Delhi. A physician by profession, he obtained a MBBS degree from MGM Medical College, Indore in 1972. 

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also condoled Walia's death, saying he promoted positive politics in Delhi.

