Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sita Soren resigned as JMM MLA on Tuesday.

Hours after resigning from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Sita Soren, the elder daughter-in-law of party chief Shibu Soren, is likely to switch allegiance and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

According to sources, Sita Soren, along with her two daughters, is expected to visit the BJP office in Ranchi to formally take membership of the saffron party. Notably, she has also tendered her resignation from the post of MLA.

This is developing news. More details to be added.