Sita Soren, sister-in-law of Hemant Soren, quits JMM ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In a major political development from Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Sita Soren on Tuesday resigned from the party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Sita is the sister-in-law of JMM working president and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Rift in Soren's family

This comes amid reports of rift in Soren's family for the last 2-3 months. Earlier in January, Sita, widow of former CM Shibu Soren's elder son Durga, had openly opposed any move to make Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana the state Chief Minister. Back then, the objection had come against the backdrop of strong rumours and the BJP claim that Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana would be the first choice for the Chief Minister's post in case her husband was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Subsequently, after Hemant Soren's arrest, senior JMM leader Champai Soren was appointed as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2. The 67-year-old tribal leader was sworn in as the 12th chief minister of the state.

Hemant Soren's money laundering case

It should be mentioned here that Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED. He tendered his resignation as CM to the Jharkhand Governor following his questioning by the probe agency in the alleged land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Earlier, the ED claimed it had recovered cash in excess of Rs 36 lakh from the possession of the JMM chief, along with documents linked to the investigation into the alleged acquisition of land by 'fraudulent means'.

