Kalpana, wife of jailed Hemant Soren breaks down at JMM event in Ranchi | VIDEO

Kalpana Soren - wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren - broke down while addressing a JMM event in Ranchi. Emotional Kalpana could not control her tears when she started speaking about her jailed husband Hemant.

"I'm standing here with a heavy heart. My father-in-law (Shibu Soren) and my mother-in-law are in pain as they are missing their son. I had decided I would control tears but...I'm getting energy from you," she said while addressing the charged party workers at the event.

Kalpana Soren to enter 'public life' on Monday

Ealier yesterday, Kalpana Soren announced her decision to enter 'public life' during Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) foundation day programme in Giridih.

The party has decided to observe its 51st foundation day as 'Aakrosh Diwas' at Jhanda ground in Giridih, a party official said.

Kalpana on Sunday sought blessings from her father-in-law and JMM supremo Shibu Soren and mother-in-law Roopi. She also met her husband.

"Today, before attending the foundation day programme of JMM in Giridih on my birthday, I took blessings of the creator of Jharkhand state and president of JMM respected Baba Dishom Guruji and mother.

Also, met Hemant ji this morning," Kalpana posted on X.

She announced her decision to embark on public life journey citing the demands of the people of Jharkhand. She pledged to continue voicing Hemant Soren's thoughts and serving the people until his return.

Kalpana, who holds an MTech and MBA, completed her schooling in Baripada, Odisha, and pursued her engineering and MBA degrees from institutions in Bhubaneswar.

JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, subsequent to his resignation as chief minister.