Amravati Lok Sabha seat: 'It belongs to us', says Shinde Sena's Anandrao Adsul on BJP's claim

Former MP and Shiv Sena (Eknath) leader Anandrao Adsul on Monday opened a front against its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Amravati seat amid talks over seat-sharing for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Adsul said Amravati seat belongs to Shiv Sena (Eknath).

"We will fight from the seat (Amravati) at any cost, there is no need to ask anyone. Only we have the right on this seat, BJP does not have the right," he asserted.

Independent leader Navneet Rana is the current MP from this seat. She defeated Adsul in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The sources said the Rana couple may join BJP ahead of crucial General Elections. Her husband Ravi Gangadhar Rana is an Independent MLA from Badnera (Vidhan Sabha constituency) in the Amravati District.

"We have contested this seat 8 times in Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. First Shiv Sena's Anant Gudhe won the seat, then I. So, here we have the right and we are going to fight. There is no need to ask anyone about this. We are going to contest," he added..

On being asked what if the party asks him to leave the seat, he said nothing like that is going to happen.

"We know my party well. You all know that Shiv Sena belongs to Eknath Shinde. We have got the election symbol of Shiv Sena, we have got the name of the party. So in such scenario, should we lose it all and that too for whom? We don't know what they (BJP) are going to do but we will definitely contest from Amravati," he added.

